MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MEG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

MEG traded up C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$27.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,705. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

