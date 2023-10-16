Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 6.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.42. 250,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 328,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Merus Stock Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Merus by 61.1% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Merus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 217,433 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

