MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $63.51. 988,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Get Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.