Michael Lindsell Acquires 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £855.16 ($1,046.71) per share, for a total transaction of £21,379 ($26,167.69).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Lindsell acquired 15 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £900 ($1,101.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($16,523.87).

On Thursday, September 14th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 2,250 ($27.54).

On Monday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £910 ($1,113.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,750 ($27,845.78).

On Wednesday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £245 ($299.88).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:LTI traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 857.10 ($10.49). The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 976.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 822 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,140 ($13.95).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

