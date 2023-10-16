MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of MicroStrategy worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR traded up $8.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.