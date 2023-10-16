Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.63.

Middleby stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.94. 62,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. Middleby has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

