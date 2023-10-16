Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Acquires 24,170 Shares

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 24,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £99,097 ($121,293.76).

Stephen Fenby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Stephen Fenby bought 25,000 shares of Midwich Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($122,399.02).

Midwich Group Price Performance

Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. Midwich Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.20 ($6.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.73. The company has a market capitalization of £450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,619.05%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.79) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Articles

