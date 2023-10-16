Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £137.28 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £137.28 ($168.03).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 207.80 ($2.54). 70,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.61. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.47 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.40 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.61) to GBX 217 ($2.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($2.91).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

