Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KVYO. Barclays assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

KVYO stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

