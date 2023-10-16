Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $44.85 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

