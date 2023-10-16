Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $6.62 on Monday, reaching $355.53. 147,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,162. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.97 and a 200-day moving average of $302.71.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

