Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 10.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock remained flat at $15.44 during trading on Monday. 2,234,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,363,350. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.