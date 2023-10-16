Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Purchases New Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 592,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for about 5.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VLRS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.50 and a beta of 2.54. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.78 million. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

