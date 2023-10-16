Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 1,229 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.
iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of KSA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 105,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $44.44.
iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
