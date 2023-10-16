Moneda USA Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Moneda USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises 2.7% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 636.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $616,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

