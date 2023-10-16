Moneda USA Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 12.6% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $17.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,240.68. 31,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,306.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,263.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $792.46 and a one year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

