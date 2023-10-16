Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading 4.4% Higher

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 11,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 209,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

