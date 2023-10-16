MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $54.67 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

