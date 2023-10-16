Morgan Stanley Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $227.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.95. 68,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.82. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,461.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

