Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.40. Morphic shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 127,403 shares traded.

MORF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Morphic by 20.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

