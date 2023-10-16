Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Purchases 54 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($378.07).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 46 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 650 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £299 ($365.97).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 560 ($6.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £319.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,010.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 646.13.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mortgage Advice Bureau
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.