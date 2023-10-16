Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Purchases 54 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($378.07).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 46 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 650 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £299 ($365.97).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 560 ($6.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £319.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,010.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 646.13.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

