Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.57.

MSI opened at $288.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.19. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

