MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $10.33. MRC Global shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 94,858 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRC. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

MRC Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $880.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.16.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 365,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

