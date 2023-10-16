MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Acquires £216,000 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael O’Connell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £216,000 ($264,381.88).
MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of LON:MSI traded down GBX 27.40 ($0.34) on Monday, hitting GBX 707.60 ($8.66). 3,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 314.24 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 835 ($10.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 597.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
