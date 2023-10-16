MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Acquires £216,000 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael O’Connell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £216,000 ($264,381.88).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON:MSI traded down GBX 27.40 ($0.34) on Monday, hitting GBX 707.60 ($8.66). 3,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 314.24 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 835 ($10.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 597.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

