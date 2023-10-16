MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $35,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.07.

MSCI Trading Up 0.7 %

MSCI stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.16. 8,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.52. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.12 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI



MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

