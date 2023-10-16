Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $4,563,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

