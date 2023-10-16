Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,879 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

