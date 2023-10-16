Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. 194,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

