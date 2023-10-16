Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.06. 559,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average of $254.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

