Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,983 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.19. 90,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

