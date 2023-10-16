Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its position in Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 85.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.84. 492,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

