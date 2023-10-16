Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,041,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.21. 455,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

