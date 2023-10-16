Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $572.35. The company had a trading volume of 412,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,772. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average is $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

