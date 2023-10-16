Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

IWF traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.23. 354,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

