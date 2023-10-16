Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,869. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $303.58 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.