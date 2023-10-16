Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 232.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. 2,349,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

