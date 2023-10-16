Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $239.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,339. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

