Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39,016 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $31.51. 361,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

