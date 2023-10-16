Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.83. 190,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.43 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

