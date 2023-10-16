Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 860,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,415. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

