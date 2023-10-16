NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $2.50 at UBS Group

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.55. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

