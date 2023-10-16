Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 1.3 %

NTRA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.06. 496,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Natera has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,021.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.