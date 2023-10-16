National Bankshares Analysts Give Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) a C$3.00 Price Target

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) received a C$3.00 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 237.08% from the company’s current price.

ME traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Moneta Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moneta Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

