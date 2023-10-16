National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

