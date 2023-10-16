National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.22) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 197.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,238,000 after buying an additional 1,711,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. National Grid has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.66.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

