National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.22) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on National Grid
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid
National Grid Price Performance
NGG stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. National Grid has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.66.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.