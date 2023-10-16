National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 4.2% Higher

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.49. 56,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,309,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Vision by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 6,170.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

