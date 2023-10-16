Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 165,078 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navigator by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Further Reading

