NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 97,735 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,735 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after buying an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $49.91. 952,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,924. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

