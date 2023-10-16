NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,778 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.63. 5,169,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.