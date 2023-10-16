NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,557 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

